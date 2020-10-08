LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is urging people to take their Thanksgiving festivities online or keep their gatherings to people who live within their household.

The health unit asks people to avoid travelling to hot spots including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City.

"The coronavirus activity being reported in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec is concerning. These are the places many of our post-secondary students would normally go to be with family over the Thanksgiving weekend," says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health at the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Students who are leaving the city are asked to use extra caution and practice all COVID-19 protocols including avoiding close contact, especially with older adults.

It is also recommended that people wear a mask in public spaces including workspaces and breakrooms.