The City Of London opens golf courses ahead of schedule
Published Saturday, March 27, 2021 5:52PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, March 27, 2021 6:00PM EDT
City golf courses opening up way ahead of schedule ( CTV News / Brent Lale )
LONDON ONT. -- Tee times are in high demand this weekend as the city announced that Thames Valley and Fanshawe Golf Course will be open.
One of the few sports that allows physical distancing, golf saw a big surge in popularity during the pandemic.
With River Road Golf Course closed, it left tee times in high demand as the city says it has upgraded its online booking system to accommodate the demand.
