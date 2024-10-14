LONDON
    • Thanksgiving forecast for London. Ont.

    Yellow and orange leaves are seen in Ontario in this viewer-submitted photo from October 2022. (Source: Ellen Price) Yellow and orange leaves are seen in Ontario in this viewer-submitted photo from October 2022. (Source: Ellen Price)
    London, Ont. residents and visitors are getting a slightly colder Thanksgiving Day.

    Environment Canada says to expect a mix of sun and cloud on Monday and a high of 10 Celsius. The average high this time of year is 14C.

    Wind is north 30 km/h gusting to 50km/h. It will be partly cloudy Monday night becoming cloudy near midnight. Low 1C with patchy frost.

    On Tuesday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 9C. Cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 2C.

