Thanksgiving forecast for London. Ont.

London, Ont. residents and visitors are getting a slightly colder Thanksgiving Day.

Environment Canada says to expect a mix of sun and cloud on Monday and a high of 10 Celsius. The average high this time of year is 14C.

Wind is north 30 km/h gusting to 50km/h. It will be partly cloudy Monday night becoming cloudy near midnight. Low 1C with patchy frost.

On Tuesday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 9C. Cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 2C.

See the full forecast here.