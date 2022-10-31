Thames Valley, Catholic school boards react to impending education workers walkout

As the province and education workers represented by CUPE battle it out ahead of a potential walkout on Friday, the school boards in London, Ont. are preparing for a worst-case scenario — and they're telling parents to plan ahead.

Despite the Ford government tabling legislation to block education workers from striking and imposing a four-year collective agreement, tens of thousands of education workers represented the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) plan to walk off the job on Friday if a deal with the government is not reached.

“I’m concerned about the consequences if we don’t fight back,” said Laura Walton, president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions. “The mass exodus of education workers that’s going to happen if this legislation is allowed is going to be detrimental to the services that my child and millions of children have in our public education system.”

CUPE represents approximately 55,000 school support staff, including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants and administration staff.

At the centre of the battle is wages.

The province’s latest offer includes an annual 2.5 per cent raise for lower income workers, or 1.5 per cent for workers making more than $43,000 a year during the four-year deal.

Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Education, said the back-to-work legislation will “protect the interest of two million children, their working parents and the communities that depend on equitable access to nutrition, mental health supports, developmental services, and quite simply, access to a safe place.”

The union meanwhile is asking for annual raises of approximately 11 per cent, plus additional childhood educators, prep time and increased overtime pay.

If the two sides do not come to an agreement, job action will begin on Friday.

“That means no CUPE education worker will be back at work. Instead, we will be taking a stand for public education, for ourselves, for our futures,” said CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn.

CUPE said it will cover any potential fines members face for defying back-to-work legislation.

“This is an ultimatum. That is not saying we’re interested in working together collaboratively," said Walton.

Meanwhile in London, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) are weighing their options.

In a statement to parents on Monday, the TVDSB says that if a full withdrawal of services occurs on Friday, “all Thames Valley in-person students will move to independent/remote learning activities.”

CUPE represents approximately 2,500 time-time education workers and 1,000 casual positions in the TVDSB.

The TVDSB warns that if full withdrawal of services occurs on Friday, schools will be closed to students and transportation services will not run.

Services however will not be impacted for students enrolled in full remote and/or virtual learning.

The TVDSB says access to virtual learning will be available to students through their Google Classroom or Brightspace platforms, and information on how to access this information will be provided by teachers.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience. We know this is a stressful time for our staff and families in our school community,” the statement reads. “As we move forward, our focus is protecting student well-being and ensuring that no student is disadvantaged in any way as a result of labour action.”

In the meantime, the LDCSB is warning parents to plan ahead.

In a letter sent to parents over the weekend, the LDCSB said “parents and guardians may wish to consider planning for alternative childcare arrangements” and “decisions regarding LDCSB schools and services will be made in the interests of student and staff safety, security and well-being.”

When asked how long the strike action could last, the union said at this time, demonstrations are only planned for Friday.

— With files from CTV News London’s Carlyle Fiset and CTV News Toronto