Tesla dealership seeks green light to come to London, Ont.

Electric vehicle giant Tesla is seeking permission to build a dealership and service centre in south London.

On Monday, the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) considered a request to permit an automotive sales and service establishment at 3234-3274 Wonderland Road South at the southeast corner with Bradley Avenue.

The Tesla dealership would be one of the largest in Canada, and serve customers throughout southwestern Ontario.

The next closest dealership is in Kitchener.

Several councillors urged the EV automaker to be more environmentally progressive with the design of its dealership.

“This application is asking for 504 parking spots,” pointed out Coun. Skylar Franke.

“Electric vehicles are better than gas-powered cars for the environment,” Franke added. “That being said, cars still use car infrastructure and that can be seen in this application.”

PEC members recommended the zoning amendment be approved, but also signalled a desire to see changes to the size and design of the parking area.

Franke told CTV News that city hall is developing a by-law for green parking lot standards.

“We want you to have low impact elements like bio-swales where there are trees and plants, and some solar charging roofs like we see over at the West 5 neighbourhood,” she said. “There’s lots we can do to reduce the impact of a parking lot.”

Council will make a final decision Tuesday, Sept. 26.

If approved, construction of the Tesla dealership would begin this spring with a proposed opening in 2025.