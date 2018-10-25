

CTV London





One person was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and nine others were also injured in a crash involving about five vehicles on Thursday morning.

Highway 24 in Norfolk County is closed between Windham Road 3 and Norfolk County Road 19 East.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck calls the crash devastating and said, looking at the wreckage, emergency crews were amazed that there weren't deaths.

He says it appears a vehicle that was southbound on Highway 24 preparing to turn left onto Norfolk County Road 19 East when they were rear-ended, causing a chain reaction.

Fortunately a number of good Samaritans did stop to assist the drivers.

Fire crews and paramedics are on scene dealing with the crash and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

More to come.

(@OPP_WR / Twitter)

(@OPP_WR / Twitter)