Temporary lane restrictions to begin Wednesday morning on Veterans Memorial Parkway

Londoners will need to pack their patience during their Wednesday morning commute as lane restrictions on Veterans Memorial Parkway will be in effect due to maintenance work.

According to a press release from the City of London, on Wednesday Veterans Memorial Parkway between Oxford Street East and River Road will have temporarily lane restrictions in place in order to allow for scheduled grass cutting and maintenance.

During the maintenance work, the northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane of traffic.

The lane restrictions will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.