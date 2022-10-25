Temporary lane restrictions to begin Wednesday morning on Veterans Memorial Parkway

A map showcasing the area for the lane restrictions at Veterans Memorial Parkway between Oxford Street East and River Road to begin on Oct. 26, 2022. (Source: City of London) A map showcasing the area for the lane restrictions at Veterans Memorial Parkway between Oxford Street East and River Road to begin on Oct. 26, 2022. (Source: City of London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver