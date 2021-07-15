Advertisement
Teen injured in forklift mishap near Palmerston, Ont.
Published Thursday, July 15, 2021 4:54PM EDT
WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 19-year-old from Mapleton Township is in hospital after being injured while on a forklift Thursday morning.
Perth County OPP say the teen was injured while on a forklift inside a barn on a property on Line 90, near Palmerston, Ont.
Police say the young man suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and is now involved in the investigation into the workplace incident.