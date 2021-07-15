WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 19-year-old from Mapleton Township is in hospital after being injured while on a forklift Thursday morning.

Perth County OPP say the teen was injured while on a forklift inside a barn on a property on Line 90, near Palmerston, Ont.

Police say the young man suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and is now involved in the investigation into the workplace incident.