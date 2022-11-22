Teen girl charged after stabbing incident at downtown London high school: Police
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Monday, London police said.
According to a press release from the London Police Service, a 15-year-old girl from London — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.
The 19-year-old female victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to H.B. Beal Secondary School on Dundas Street near William Street for a report of a stabbing.
A teenaged girl was arrested shortly after the incident.
Police said the victim and the accused were known to each other.
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Jan. 9, 2023 in relation to the charge.
— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lack of beds forces cancellation of children's surgeries in London
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Fugitive Slave Chapel on the move
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at Emergencies Act inquiry returns after ejection
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Court records suggest why Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name as a teenager
The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.
Labour groups allege workers at Canadian Tire supplier factories paid poverty wages
Canadian Tire Corp. has failed to ensure garment workers in its South Asian supplier factories are paid a living wage, labour groups allege in a complaint filed with a federal corporate watchdog.
U.S. Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.
'How does anyone get over this?': Family of Alta. mother, child slain by next-door sex offender speak before sentencing
Those close to a young Alberta woman and her baby who were murdered by their next-door neighbour say they are now scared of strangers and out-of-the-blue phone calls, which remind them of the day of their loved ones' deaths.
California resident who 'simply chose not to follow' Canada's COVID-19 testing rules must pay fines, B.C. judge rules
A California resident who repeatedly crossed into British Columbia at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without meeting Canada's PCR testing requirements has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines he was issued at the border.
Kitchener
-
Police identify victim killed in crash near Mitchell, Ont.
The driver killed in a crash near Mitchell, Ont. Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Mathew Kuilboer of London, Ont.
-
Police looking for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo regional police are looking for a Kitchener teen who has gone missing.
-
Five students displaced by fire in Waterloo, $250K in damage
A fire that caused $250,000 in damage has left five students without a place to stay.
Windsor
-
22-year-old man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash: Windsor police
Windsor police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.
-
City to evacuate residents living in heatless downtown apartment, opens emergency shelter
The City of Windsor is opening an emergency shelter for residents living in an Ouellette Avenue apartment building who are unable to find alternate accommodations.
-
Planning a trip to Detroit for American Thanksgiving? Here’s what you need to know
Celebrating U.S. Thanksgiving across the border, or taking a trip to Detroit to hone in on some Black Friday deals later this week? Officials are reminding travellers of what to expect for a smooth visit.
Barrie
-
Missing Orangeville woman found dead
An Orangeville woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead.
-
Ont. mother wins battle for special exemption for son after rejection from ministry
A long fight for a Cookstown, Ont., mother to help save her child's life has come to an end.
-
Penetanguishene man $1.4 million dollars richer after lottery win
A Penetanguishene man says he is overwhelmed after a big lottery win.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.
-
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Ottawa
-
Here's the latest Ottawa Public Health data on COVID-19 and the flu
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the capital over the weekend in its Tuesday update. The latest data on the spread of influenza in the city show more people have been testing positive.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at Emergencies Act inquiry returns after ejection
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
Feds announce $90 million for 270 new housing units in Ottawa
The federal government is earmarking more than $90 million to help build more than 270 new housing units in Ottawa, most of them affordable and below-market.
Toronto
-
A look inside a gutted Rogers Centre as work begins on $300-million renovation
The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Tuesday that demolition is complete and construction on the first phase of a multi-year, $300-million renovation of the Rogers Centre has begun.
-
Driving to Buffalo for Black Friday deals? Read this first
If you're planning to drive into the United States later this week to take advantage of the Black Friday deals south of the border, officials on both sides are reminding travellers of what they can expect -- and how should they prepare -- for the journey.
-
Residents asked to be on lookout for fallen meteor that landed in Ontario
Scientists are calling on people in Ontario to keep an eye out for pieces of a meteorite that crashed down in the area this weekend.
Montreal
-
Lead in drinking water at some Quebec schools still exceeds Health Canada guideline
About a year after the Quebec government released a report on the levels of lead in the drinking water in schools, some school boards have yet to make all the necessary repairs.
-
Electoral reform: Quebec student groups mobilize, calling for change
A Quebec student movement is mobilizing around hopes for reform of the voting system, saying they're concerned that the current system does not reflect the will of voters.
-
Coroner's inquest into Montreal firefighter's drowning looks at search
The coroner's inquest into the drowning of Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix in 2021 is looking into the frantic search that took place after his boat capsized in the Lachine Rapids during a rescue attempt.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall; death not considered suspicious
A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall overnight.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Children’s Hospital seeing 'unprecedented' number of patients
The Winnipeg Children’s Hospital is seeing an “unprecedented” number of patients coming to the emergency department for this time of year, according to the section head of pediatric medicine at the facility.
-
Grenade found on Winnipeg man during arrest: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said a man was recently arrested carrying what appeared to be a live grenade with him.
-
Social media threat forces closure of Portage la Prairie school
A Portage la Prairie school is closed on Tuesday morning due to a threat made on social media.
Calgary
-
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
-
'Something you never expect': Calgary man revealed as $70M lottery winner
Meet Mitchel Dyck, the man who won $70 Million on an October 2022 Lotto Max draw.
-
Ottawa learned of Coutts, Alta., 'individuals armed to the teeth' day before Emergencies Act, Medicino says
Canada's public safety minister told the inquiry into the Freedom Convoy he learned of the lethal threat presented by protesters at a major border crossing in southern Alberta a day before the government invoked the Emergencies Act.
Edmonton
-
'How does anyone get over this?': Family of Alta. mother, child slain by next-door sex offender speak before sentencing
Those close to a young Alberta woman and her baby who were murdered by their next-door neighbour say they are now scared of strangers and out-of-the-blue phone calls, which remind them of the day of their loved ones' deaths.
-
$50K offered for help to arrest man wanted in Edmonton 'mass shooting event'
A first-degree murder suspect who has evaded Edmonton police for more than eight months now has a bounty out for information leading to his arrest.
-
Premier Smith to announce new affordability programs in televised address: sources
Premier Danielle Smith will announce more supports on Tuesday for Albertans dealing with high electricity, natural gas and fuel bills, government sources confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
California resident who 'simply chose not to follow' Canada's COVID-19 testing rules must pay fines, B.C. judge rules
A California resident who repeatedly crossed into British Columbia at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without meeting Canada's PCR testing requirements has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines he was issued at the border.
-
Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses
Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a motion today launching a flagship promise by the city's new mayor to hire more police and mental health nurses, but the idea facing pushback.
-
Snowfall warning in effect on major stretch of B.C. highway
With wintery weather forecast to fall across the B.C. Interior, a snowfall warning is in effect for a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway.