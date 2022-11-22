Teen girl charged after stabbing incident at downtown London high school: Police

A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Monday, London police said.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, a 15-year-old girl from London — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

The 19-year-old female victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to H.B. Beal Secondary School on Dundas Street near William Street for a report of a stabbing.

A teenaged girl was arrested shortly after the incident.

Police said the victim and the accused were known to each other.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Jan. 9, 2023 in relation to the charge.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley