Teen driver crashes into Chatham high school
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:39AM EST Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:40AM EST
John McGregor Secondary School (Google Maps)
LONDON, ONT -- John McGregor Secondary School in Chatham is open today despite damage to the building after a car crashed into it Wednesday night.
A 16-year-old driver was not injured after crashing his car into the school building causing about $20,000 in damages.
Police say no charged are being laid in the collision.
Access to the damaged area is restricted for safety reasons, however the school remains open.