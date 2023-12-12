LONDON
London

    • Taxpayers being asked to cover $174M cost overrun for BRT project

    A bus rapid transit lane on King Street in London, Ont. is seen on Dec. 12, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) A bus rapid transit lane on King Street in London, Ont. is seen on Dec. 12, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    It’s one of the most loved and loathed projects the City of London has ever undertaken — and now the bus rapid transit (BRT) project is about to become even more controversial.

    “It was never an easy sell to taxpayers,” conceded City Budget Chair, Coun. Elizabeth Peloza.

    She added, “Some people just don’t use transit, never pictured themselves using it. But we also have Londoners who rely on transit every day for basic needs, and also a lot of people coming from other municipalities who have a really good transit system, and they’re wondering ‘London where are you?’”

    City councillors are being asked to cover a $174.2 million budget overrun on the rapid transit project. Peloza said she’s not surprised.

    “We knew it was coming…just this is a large number,” she said.

    According to Jennie Dann, the city’s director of construction and infrastructure, pre-pandemic pricing models didn’t age well.

    “This budget request reflects a number of factors that have been impacting all construction projects, such as inflation, rising interest costs and construction costs,” she explained. “We’ve seen supply chain issues continuing, new legislation. As well, we’re also dealing with the changing real estate market that’s had a big impact on the project’s original budget.”

    The multi-million dollar ask leaves council in an unenviable position. The BRT project is now half finished, and funding from senior governments could be in jeopardy if it doesn’t proceed.

    The Downtown Loop, East London Link, and the Wellington Gateway have all been approved for funding under the Canada Infrastructure Program.

    Dann said of the $174.2 million, $148.9 million — or 85.5 per cent — is covered by development charges. City staff proposes the remaining $23.9 million be debt financed over a number of years, with the impact to taxpayers $4.8 million in this budget cycle.

    “There’s $167 million in funding from our federal and provincial partners, and that could be at risk if London doesn’t deliver on the higher order of transit infrastructure that we’ve committed to,” said Dann. “The risks of not approving this budget. There’s financial, social and economic risks, and Londoners could be on the hook for the sunk costs to date.”

    The overall draft budget calls for a 5.4 per cent tax hike in 2024.

    Public consultations on the budget take place throughout January, with final approval expected in March. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News