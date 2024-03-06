LONDON
London

    • Tampon Tuesday celebrated in London

    Many came out to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Tampon Tuesday at the London Food Bank Tuesday night.

    CTV London's own Reta Ismail and Pure Country's Leanne Whitehouse, hosted the event which had $10,000 worth of tampons and pads donated by Shoppers Drug Mart.

    “Menstrual hygiene products are the most request yet least donated items for food banks across Canada. The items are really expensive, you know we're always talking about the cost of living, but this monthly item that we all need, you want us to have grand babies we're all excited about being parents — there is a cost to it and that is menstrual hygiene products,” said Tampon Tuesday Founder Mandi Fields.

    Since starting in 2009, program has held 164 events across Canada and is present in 47 cities and some U.S. states.

    Organizers say it addresses period poverty, stopping women from being forced to choose between food or feminine hygiene products. 

