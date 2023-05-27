Taking steps to help combat cognitive loss
As the average age of Canadians continues to climb, the number of people with Alzheimer's disease, and other forms of dementia, also grows.
There are efforts to help people live better, longer lives and those initiatives were given a boost on Saturday with fundraising walks for the Alzheimer Society.
"We're going to be hitting almost a million Canadians in less than 10 years," said Maggie Scanlon.
Scanlon is the director of Programs and Services for the Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners, which represents the City of London, Ont., along with Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford Counties.
“All of the money raised here today helps support the programs and services that we offer, so they can be free. We really don’t want to have barriers to accessing programs and services,” she added.
The London walk, held at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, was one of four that took place across our region, with others in St. Thomas, Woodstock and Tillsonburg.
Jane and Billy Doran paticipated in the London walk. Billy is coping with Alzheimer’s disease as Jane supports him.
“This walk means a lot to me,” said Jane. “It means more than anything, the support I've had from them."
Jane said that support is wide-ranging, "Different programs Bill and I have both attended. The emotional support, the educational support. Also, we take advantage of their volunteers who come and help us once a week for two-and-a-half hours."
Scanlon said Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners sees 150 new referrals a month. The London Walk is 13,500 steps, representing the number of people living with the disease in the region, "With the number people being diagnosed with a form of dementia, it's not just a person being diagnosed, it's all of the friends, family, neighbours that support them to ensure they can continue to live a really successful life in the community."
In recent weeks, there has been a significant announcement regarding a possible contributing factor to Alzheimer's disease, linking it to cholesterol. That may lead to new therapies.
There has also been encouraging news regarding an experimental drug that has the potential to slow cognitive loss.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Running through middle age can keep brain healthy and neurons wired: study
Exercising as you age can help maintain memory and fight cognitive decline, according to a new study.
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
GOP-controlled Texas House impeaches Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering suspension
Texas' Republican-led House of Representatives impeached state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday on articles including bribery and abuse of public trust, a sudden, historic rebuke of a GOP official who rose to be a star of the conservative legal movement despite years of scandal and alleged crimes.
Police dealing with barricaded person in Hamilton, Ont. involved in double homicide
Police in Hamilton, Ont. are dealing with a barricaded person who they say is involved in the deaths of two people.
Team Canada hockey players Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey engaged
Celebrated Team Canada hockey players Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey have announced their engagement.
Attorney for 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by police says there's 'no way' he could have been mistaken for an adult
An attorney for an 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help said Thursday there was 'no way' the boy could have been mistaken for an adult.
Killer whales wreck boat in latest attack off Spain
Killer whales severely damaged a sailing boat off the coast of southern Spain, the local maritime rescue service said on Thursday, adding to dozens of orca attacks on vessels recorded so far this year on Spanish and Portuguese coasts.
Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus
It is a world wrapped in mystery - the seventh planet from the sun, Uranus, seen up close just once nearly four decades ago by a passing NASA probe and still warily guarding its secrets.
Mexican authorities make arrest in mid-May killing of Quebec man at seaside town
Mexican authorities say they've made an arrest in the killing of a Quebec man earlier this month in the Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. The Oaxaca state attorney general says in a statement issued Friday that an arrest warrant was executed for a man in Puerto Escondido identified only by his initials in connection with the homicide of Victor Masson.
Kitchener
-
Three-vehicle crash in Wellington County leaves one dead
One person has died following a three vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Wellington County.
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, another seriously hurt in Kitchener shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a man for attempted murder after a shooting in Kitchener left another man with serious injuries.
-
‘These issues are still here’: Advocates speak out following unhoused experience event in Victoria Park
A 24-hour camp out in Victoria Park, meant to highlight the homelessness crisis, has come to an end.
Windsor
-
One person in hospital following collision involving motorcycle
A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries following a sing-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon.
-
Fire crews battle blaze in the city's east end
Wyandotte Street East between Lawrence Road and Raymo Road has reopened following a fire in the area.
-
Fatal collision devastates a community, youth hockey player charged with assault, teen charged in gun incident: Top Windsor stories this week
A devastating collision end the lives of three young adults, a Windsor dad said he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault, and a teenager was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school.
Barrie
-
All cats rescued, donations needed after fire at Oro-Medonte animal shelter
After a devastating fire at an Oro-Medonte animal shelter, all missing cats have been accounted for.
-
Ontario police reveal new development in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the Ontario woman who disappeared in January 2022.
-
4 people hospitalized trying to rescue cats in Oro-Medonte shelter fire
Several people have been hospitalized with smoke inhalation after trying to save multiple animals from a fire at a cat shelter on Shanty Bay Road in Oro-Medonte.
Northern Ontario
-
Team Canada hockey players Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey engaged
Celebrated Team Canada hockey players Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey have announced their engagement.
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
-
Ontario community battles to keep emergency department from closing for good
A community in Ontario’s cottage country is facing the permanent closure of its local hospital's Emergency Room.
Ottawa
-
Boost for Ottawa businesses during a busy weekend of events
The president of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association says hotels in the area are near capacity this weekend, as Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, the Ottawa Redblacks exhibition game, the Great Glebe Garage Sale and other events attract people to Ottawa.
-
96-year-old sets new world record in Ottawa Race Weekend 5K
Rejeanne Fairhead ran her way into the Guinness World Records on the opening day of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
-
Health Canada seizes unauthorized amoxicillin capsules from Vanier supermarket
Health Canada has issued a warning about unauthorized amoxicillin capsules seized from a Vanier grocery store, saying the product may pose serious health risks to users.
Toronto
-
Police dealing with barricaded person in Hamilton, Ont. involved in double homicide
Police in Hamilton, Ont. are dealing with a barricaded person who they say is involved in the deaths of two people.
-
Animal advocates call for alternatives to coyotes, foxes in Ontario dog training areas
Advocates are hoping the Ontario government will consider alternatives to the use of wild animals in off-leash dog areas for the purpose of tracking as officials push forward with a proposal to expand training areas in the province.
-
Here's what Toronto's mayoral candidates are promising
Here are the key promises and policies from the leading candidates in Toronto's race for mayor.
Montreal
-
'Pay attention': Family of struck Montreal 10 year old pleads with motorists to drive safely
The family of a 10-year-old girl who was hit by a car almost two weeks ago is appealing drivers and pedestrians to be more careful on Montreal’s roads. Kyaa Guinto is still in a coma at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. “She’s slowly come out of the induced coma, she’s moving her hands, she was able to squeeze our hands, and we’re waiting patiently,” said her mother, Stephanie Ledesma.
-
Quebec trucker subdues runaway injured horse on Highway 40
Quebecers are used to congestion headaches on Highway 40, but Saturday’s hold-up was nothing if not out of the ordinary: a horse broke free from its transport container and ran free in the fast lane. Marco Lelievre, a trucker, stopped his vehicle while driving through Repentigny, Que. after he saw the runaway horse.
-
Meet Diandra D'Alessio, the Montrealer who won Jeopardy! Friday night
Who is Diandra D'Alessio? She's a Montrealer, a technical writer, a history lover -- and she's last night's Jeopardy winner. The self-proclaimed trivia buff made it out on top with $3,299 under her belt.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire near Goose Lake, N.S. burning out of control
A sizeable wildfire is burning out of control in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. premier calls for calm amid review of policy on sexual orientation in schools
New Brunswick's premier is calling for calm as the province launches a contentious review of a policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
Man shot and killed by police in Dartmouth, HRP refer shooting to SiRT
A man is dead after being shot by police in Dartmouth during an incident Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Right tree, right place': The work Winnipeg is doing to restore its tree canopy
The City of Winnipeg’s annual push to restore its tree canopy is underway.
-
Five fire departments respond to Friday night scrapyard blaze
Firefighters in the RM of Springfield were busy Friday night, taking on a scrapyard fire involving molten metal into the early morning hours.
-
Hundreds walk for Alzheimer's in Assiniboine Park
Hundreds of people gathered in Assiniboine Park Saturday to walk in support of those living with dementia in our province.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP holds rally in Calgary, UCP talks about crime, mental health supports
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley held a major rally in downtown Calgary Saturday morning, while her United Conservative rival had no public events planned this weekend after a final pitch to voters a day earlier.
-
Police seeking information regarding Friday night hit-and-run in northeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating a hit-and-run in the northeast community of Renfrew.
-
Wildfire danger remains high in northern Alberta, but firefighters making progress
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire danger remains high in northern Alberta, but firefighters making progress
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
-
'More connected': Researchers looking at growing food under solar panels
Lawns, backyards and roofs could be used to produce both solar power and fresh vegetables, University of Alberta researchers say.
-
Pigrome impresses as Blue Bombers edge Elks 25-23 in CFL pre-season clash
The rookie quarterback recorded a pair of touchdown runs, including a late game-winning 46-yard sprint into the end zone, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers survived a comeback bid to open up CFL pre-season play with a 25-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Several multiple sclerosis drugs covered by Pharmacare in every province except B.C.
Deborah Stefanek's doctor recommended she take a new medication called Kisempta to treat her relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. She was shocked to learn every province in Canada covers Kisempta under their Pharmacare plans except B.C.
-
Mounties issue water safety warning for North Shore nature goers
As more people are heading out to enjoy the city’s wilderness areas, North Vancouver RCMP issued water safety tips for those spending time at the North Shore’s rivers and lakes.
-
2 people face charges for 2022 murder of Abbotsford man: IHIT
A man and a woman have been arrested and charged for last March’s murder of 41-year-old Chad Colivas of Abbotsford, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Saturday.