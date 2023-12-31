Sydney Brown of London, Ont. scores first NFL touchdown on 99-yard interception

Sydney Brown of London, Ont. has joined his twin brother by reaching the end zone in an NFL game.

The Philadelphia Eagles safety intercepted a pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray at his own one-yard line, and the former track star showed his speed up the sideline before cutting back and going 99 yards for a touchdown.

On Dec. 10, 2023, Brown’s twin brother Chase scored his first NFL touchdown when the Cincinnati Bengals running back caught a pass and went 54-yards for a score against the Indianapolis Colts.

With Matt Patricia running the Eagles defence for the past two games, Brown has been more active.

Coming into Sunday’s game he had 40 combined tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games.

He now has his first interception and touchdown.