LONDON
London

    • London native scores first NFL touchdown of the season

    Sunday was a special day for a London native football player.

    Chase Brown had his first NFL career touchdown.

    The rookie running back took the pass from Jake Browning and went 54 yards to the end zone for his touchdown.

    The former London South Secondary student has been getting the ball more in recent games, and showed exactly why he should be with an explosive play for the touchdown Sunday afternoon.

