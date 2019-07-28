

CTV London





Londoner Maggie Mac Neil will return to London in early August with three swimming medals from world competition in Gwangju, South Korea.

She won a gold in the women’s 100-metre butterfly and bronze in the 4×100 freestyle relay and in the 4×100 medley relay, where she swam the butterfly leg, at the FINA world championships.

Her final medal was the medley relay Sunday with teammates Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Penny Oleksiak.

The Canadians set a national record of 3:53.58 in that race. The U.S. clocked a world record with their time of 3:50:40. Australia won silver.

Mac Neil also set a Canadian record with a time of 55.83 seconds in winning her gold medal last Monday.

Mac Neil helped the Canadian swim team win eight medals in total, which is also a record.

All of the medals were won by women.

“Yes this has been a very exciting time in Gwangju,” Maggie’s father Ed Mac Neil tells CTV News.

He says his daughter will be returning to London next month.