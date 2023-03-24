'Suspicious' fire in Aylmer
Damage is estimated at $1-million after a fire in Aylmer that police are describing as "suspicious.”
The blaze broke out around 2:35 a.m. at a new-build home on Aspen Parkway that nobody was living in yet.
“This is suspicious fire. It is an ongoing investigation. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted and will be coming to the scene,” said Aylmer fire Chief, Todd McKone.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-773-3144 or CrimeStoppers.
Police say this fire is not believed to be related to any other local fires, including the million dollar fire on Talbot Street earlier this week.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
As Joe Biden makes his first trip to Canada as president of the United States, CTVNews.ca is offering live coverage of the leader's visit. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
WATCH LIVE | 'A lot to talk about,' Biden says in meeting with Trudeau, will soon address Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived on Parliament Hill saying that he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "have a lot to talk about," but that it's great to be in Canada.
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau introduces Jill Biden to curling during Ottawa visit
The United States' first lady was given a sweeping introduction to Canadian sports culture in Ottawa today as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau took Jill Biden to the curling rink.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
BREAKING | Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec
Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | New police force should be appointed to take over investigation into death of teenaged hockey player, complaint says
An Ontario couple has filed a request with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) to appoint a new police force to investigate the death of their 17-year-old son Benjamin, who died during a hockey team-bonding event in September 2019.
Restaurants and bars brace for biggest alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
Kitchener
-
Regional COVID-19, cold and flu care clinic closing its doors
It might be a sign of change in the pandemic that has gripped the world for three years, as the regional COVID-19 cold and flu care clinic run by Grand River Hospital is closing its doors.
-
Site identification for proposed joint hospital in KW underway
The process to find the new site for a proposed joint hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo is underway.
-
Still no winner for Hagersville’s ‘Catch the Ace’ draw, jackpot jumps to $1.5M
The ‘Catch the Ace’ jackpot is still up for grabs in Hagersville. There was no winner Thursday night so the total prize money is now an estimated $1,526,067.
Windsor
-
Windsor police officer guilty of discreditable conduct for donation to Freedom Convoy
A Windsor police officer was found guilty of discreditable conduct for his donation to the Freedom Convoy.
-
Woman charged with pointing a gun and assaulting an officer in Tecumseh
A woman is facing several weapons charges, including pointing a gun and assaulting an officer, after an investigation in Tecumseh.
-
Youth-related crime increases in Windsor: report
There was an increase in youth-related crime across the city in 2022, according to an annual report by Windsor Police.
Barrie
-
Several catalytic converters stolen from Barrie businesses
Barrie police ask business owners to park vehicles indoors, in a secure compound, or area where video surveillance is in place, where possible.
-
Multiple people taken into custody amid Barrie drug raid
There was a heavy police presence in Barrie Thursday evening outside a residence near Cundles Road.
-
Barrie Line GO Train service changes: Here's what you need to know
Metrolinx says the service change will allow more downtime along the tracks for "important project construction and overall maintenance work."
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassment
CTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
North Bay police looking for two men, say not to approach
North Bay police say they are looking for two men last seen in the downtown area and are asking the public for help in finding them.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Biden visits Parliament Hill: Day two of the U.S. president’s trip to Ottawa
Road closures are in effect and security is heightened in the downtown core today as U.S. President Joe Biden continues his visit to the capital.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'A lot to talk about,' Biden says in meeting with Trudeau, will soon address Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived on Parliament Hill saying that he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "have a lot to talk about," but that it's great to be in Canada.
-
Biden, Trudeau share 'Friend-chip Goals' ice cream from Ottawa shop
U.S. President Joe Biden got to taste ice cream from a beloved Ottawa shop during his visit to the capital.
Toronto
-
Ontario photographer captures Thursday's northern lights, reveals how best to see them tonight
An astrophotographer from southern Ontario captured Thursday night’s display of the Aurora Borealis and has offered some tips and tricks for catching a glimpse of them yourself tonight.
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
Coun. Josh Matlow broke code of conduct on Twitter, should face 10-day pay suspension, says commissioner
Toronto Coun. Josh Matlow broke council’s code of conduct by criticizing two public employees on Twitter before retaliating against one of them after she filed a complaint, the city’s integrity commissioner has found.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec
Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.
-
PM Trudeau, President Biden agree to end 'loophole' in Safe Third Country Agreement: sources
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could see asylum seekers turned back at irregular border crossings across the border, including Roxham Road in Quebec.
-
Lawyer for owner of Old Montreal building speaks out after deadly fire
For the first time, the owner of a building in Old Montreal has responded to questions about the fire — through his lawyer — addressing allegations that the building was unsafe.
Atlantic
-
Mix of spring snow, rain closes some Nova Scotia schools Friday
A mix of snow and rain that began Thursday morning and afternoon in the Maritimes has led to some messy road conditions in the region.
-
Woman injured in west Saint John shooting, three suspects arrested
Police say a woman is in hospital following a shooting in west Saint John, N.B., early Friday morning and three suspects have been arrested.
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
Winnipeg
-
Need a job? These are Manitoba’s most in-demand occupations
Manitoba’s labour force is growing at a rate to supply enough workers for available positions into 2026, according to the province’s labour market outlook.
-
Manitobans dazzled by northern lights dancing in sky
Manitobans were treated to a stunning display of the northern lights on Thursday night, as the sky was lit up with swirls of green.
-
Restaurants and bars brace for biggest alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
Calgary
-
Violent Calgary road rage: New photos released, persons of interest sought
Calgary police have released photos of a man and vehicle believed to be involved in a case of road rage last month that left the victim with substantial injuries.
-
Driver charged in overpass collision that closed Deerfoot Trail lanes
The Calgary Police Service confirms charges have been laid against a driver in connection with Thursday's crash of a semi-truck into the 32nd Avenue N.E. overpass along Deerfoot Trail.
-
Man found without vital signs on Bow River ice near downtown Calgary
The Calgary Fire Department pulled a man off the ice of the Bow River Friday morning but his chances of survival remain up in the air.
Edmonton
-
Man threatened to shoot Beaumont peace officer over parking ticket: city
The City of Beaumont says one of its community peace officers was threatened while issuing a parking ticket.
-
Threat made against Beaumont school not credible: RCMP
Police have determined that an online threat made against École Secondaire Beaumont Composite High School is not credible.
-
Travis Toews not running in upcoming spring election
Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews announced Friday he will not be seeking reelection in May.
Vancouver
-
Would you pay $700 a month to rent a micro suite? Craigslist ad highlights bleak options
A micro suite in Vancouver is being rented for $700 a month—a steep price considering the space is just 150 square feet.
-
City of Vancouver: local First Nations support removal of residential school memorial
The City of Vancouver has asked a group of volunteers keeping vigil over a temporary residential school memorial at the Vancouver Art Gallery to remove the tribute.
-
Kamloops woman's disappearance being probed as homicide, RCMP say
A Kamloops, B.C., woman's disappearance is now being treated as a homicide case, according to an update from police Thursday.