MALAHIDE TOWNSHIP, ONT. -- A massive barn fire on Vienna Line just north of Port Bruce, Ont. has caused an estimated $4 million in damage.

And it's not the first time the 80 foot by 600 foot hay barn has burned to the ground.

In Oct. 2018 the same barn burnt to the ground. At the time the value of the damage was $3 million. It was rebuilt in the summer of 2019.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, fire crews from multiple departments in the region were called in, to find the barn already engulfed in flames.



An overnight fire has destroyed a hay barn in Malahide, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Source: Malahide Fire Department)

Excavators and fire crews remain on site Tuesday trying to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Malahide Fire Chief Brent Smith said, "The fire will likely burn for a couple of days, and up to a week," though they hope that's not the case.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office (OFM) has been called in, but won't attend immediately as there is no physical or video evidence of the origin of the fire.

However, OPP investigators are on scene as Smith has deemed the blaze a suspicious fire.

The OFM is expected to follow up in the coming days.

Field and Flock Farms, where the barn is located, is owned by Mat Versteeg and produces hay for sale locally and internationally.