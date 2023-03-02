Suspects wanted in relation to shooting investigation

Brandon Kyle Ford, 30, is wanted in relation to a reported shooting investigation on March 1, 2023. (Source: London police) Brandon Kyle Ford, 30, is wanted in relation to a reported shooting investigation on March 1, 2023. (Source: London police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints

Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver