Suspects wanted in relation to shooting investigation

One person has been charged and police are still looking for two others in relation to a reported shooting investigation in London.

Of the two people being sought, police have identified one of them as 30-year-old Brandon Kyle Ford of London.

He is charged by way of warrant with several offences including discharge firearm with intent to wound, point a firearm, occupy motor vehicle with firearm and breach of probation.

Ford is considered armed and dangerous. If he is spotted do not approach him.

Police are also looking for a 2018, four-door blue Hyundai.

The man who has already been arrested is a 29-year-old from London who is charged with carry concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition, among other things.

As part of the investigation, police have seized a prohibited Glock 27 semi-automatic handgun with the serial number tampered with, over-capacity magazine and 11 x .40 calibre rounds.

