Reported shooting in London leads to search for two suspects
London police are looking for two suspects after a reported shooting early Wednesday morning.
Around 4:50 a.m., police were called for reports of a gunshot in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.
One man was arrested, and a loaded firearm was seized. Police are still looking for two other suspects.
One suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old with a medium build, bald or shaved head and wearing a black sweater.
The second suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, wearing a white or grey hoodie, white toque and blue jeans.
There were no reported injuries, and no damage to property located.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs to hear from top intelligence officials as foreign interference allegations stack up
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, MPs on the House of Commons committee examining foreign election interference will be hearing from some of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials on Wednesday.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
When will spring arrive? The Weather Network expects longer winter conditions for most
Most Canadians will need to wait a bit longer for spring to arrive as this year's winter weather continues over the next couple of months, according to the latest seasonal forecast from The Weather Network.
Ontario bracing for 'huge system', buried B.C. gets more snow, Prairies warm-up
Snow storm coming from Texas will impact Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada on Friday, with B.C. and Yukon dealing with more wet snow.
Greek transport minister resigns over train crash; 36 dead
Rescuers delved Wednesday through flattened, burned-out carriages for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in central Greece overnight, killing at least 36 people and injuring scores.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days': U.S. official
Iran could make enough fissile for one nuclear bomb in "about 12 days," a top U.S. Defense Department official said on Tuesday, down from the estimated one year it would have taken while the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was in effect.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Person airlifted after crash south of Guelph: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash just outside Aberfoyle.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man who killed stranger with a crossbow dies in prison
A Kitchener man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 60-year-old Michael Gibbon with a crossbow has died in prison.
Windsor
-
Chatham Cenotaph damaged with blue spray paint: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after the Chatham Cenotaph was damaged with blue spray paint.
-
Nursing tuition grants offered at University of Windsor
A provincial tuition grant program is being offered for the 2023-2024 academic year at the University of Windsor.
-
Death of Kingsville man being investigated by SIU
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a man in Kingsville. Officials say around 9:30 Tuesday morning, OPP were notified of a man in distress.
Barrie
-
Winter storm could bring another 20cm of snow to central Ontario: Here's when
Environment Canada is warning of a significant weather outlook that could see a blanket of 10 to 20 centimetres spread throughout southern Ontario.
-
Simcoe County man arrested on child pornography charges
A Wasaga Beach man has been charged following a child sexual exploitation investigation.
-
OPP launches its 19th Fraud Prevention Month in March
This year's Fraud Prevention Month will focus on what's in a fraudster's toolbox?
Northern Ontario
-
-
Cambrian College first to launch three-year degree program
Cambrian College in Sudbury is the first in Ontario to launch a new three-year degree program after the province announced the expansion last year to address the labour shortage.
-
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
Ottawa
-
Four people hospitalized after Riverside South house fire
Paramedics treated seven people for smoke inhalation—four of whom were taken to hospital—after a major house fire in Riverside South Tuesday night.
-
Ottawa housing committee's delay of project due to parking complaint draws backlash
Ottawa's housing committee is facing criticism after a proposed development in Orléans that includes dozens of affordable housing units was delayed due to a lack of parking spaces.
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers, money
Ottawa's St. Patrick's Day parade, a decades-long tradition, has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and funding.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man faces 96 charges child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims throughout Ontario, including one who was just seven years old.
-
Toronto-area hospital network receives $75M donation to help build Canada’s largest hospital
A hospital network west of Toronto has announced it’s received the largest corporate donation in Canadian history in an effort to build the biggest health-care facility in the country.
-
Ontario underspend on health, Metrolinx and municipal infrastructure, report finds
The Ontario government spent $6.4 billion less than expected in the first three quarters of 2022-2023, according to the province’s financial watchdog, with less funding being directed to health, education and municipal infrastructure projects.
Montreal
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
-
Quebec government finds 74 per cent of businesses make language errors on public signage
No less than three-quarters of businesses do not respect the standards of written French in their public signage in Quebec, according to the Office quebecois de la langue francaise (OQLF).
-
'It's been a nightmare': Work on Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge causing traffic headaches
Preliminary work to replace the aging Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has begun, but there is growing frustration among drivers who say the project is costing them too much time and money.
Atlantic
-
Special weather statements issued for the Maritimes ahead of heavy snowfall Thursday
Special weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritimes provinces concerning the potential for heavy snow Thursday into Friday.
-
New Brunswick seafood foreign workers faced awful conditions during COVID-19: study
A study by Dalhousie University says temporary foreign workers in New Brunswick's seafood industry during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered gruelling and sometimes dangerous conditions.
-
1 person seriously injured in Kings County crash: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Kings County Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
One month after finishing home build, owners told to scrap plans due to administrative error
A month after finishing their newly built home complete with a basement suite, a Manitoba couple has been told to scrap their plans due to an administrative error made by the rural municipality.
-
-
Downtown Winnipeg stabbing leaves man with collapsed lungs: police
A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in downtown Winnipeg last week that left the victim with two collapsed lungs.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Highland Park
Firefighters are investigating what caused an early morning house fire in the community of Highland Park.
-
Lucky number 7: Calgary woman wins $7M on lottery ticket
A Calgary woman who won a whopping $7 million on a lottery ticket says she's still trying to process her big win.
-
Kiss comes to Calgary for their End of the Road farewell tour
One of the most influential rock bands of all time is coming to Calgary for the final time.
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, health care, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
-
KISS to play in Edmonton in November as part of ongoing three-year farewell tour
Edmonton will be one of the stops rock band KISS makes later this year on its "End of the Road" tour.
Vancouver
-
More snow forecast for B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday night
Municipalities across B.C.'s South Coast are preparing for yet another blast of wintry weather.
-
Seniors, teachers, transit, business: The disappointments in B.C.'s 2023 budget
Despite cutting cheques adding up to a multi-billion-dollar deficit, British Columbia's provincial government is facing disappointment and criticism from those feeling left out of the budget.
-
