

CTV London





Oxford County OPP are searching for suspects after an ATM was stolen from the Norwich Community Centre early Wednesday morning.

Police say a stolen pickup truck was driven through the front entrance around 4:45 a.m., triggering the alarm, and then the bank machine was taken from the lobby.

The pickup, which had been reported stolen overnight from a Main Street address in downtown Norwich, was found abandoned on Airport Road, but the ATM was gone.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.