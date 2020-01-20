LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are searching for a purse-snatching suspect who targets elderly women.

Last Thursday morning a 73-year-old woman was hurt after she fell to the ground when a man grabbed her purse.

The incident happened in a parking lot in the area of Russell Street and London Road between 9 and 10 a.m..

The second incident took place Sunday afternoon around three o'clock on Maria Street, west of Russell Street.

Fortunately the 76-year-old victim was not hurt.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, tall and thin, wearing a dark-coloured parka, jeans and a hospital mask on his face.

Police are warning residents to not display purses openly and use wallets that can be placed inside a pocket.

Contact Sarnia police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information.