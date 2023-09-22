Suspect in custody after man fatally stabbed in west end

An investigation is underway after a man suffering from stab wounds attended a home in west London, Ont. and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to a man who had attended a residence on Forbes Street after reportedly being stabbed.

Upon arrival, police located a male victim with an apparent stab wound.

The victim later died in hospital.

Police said a suspect was located a short distance away and was taken into custody.

Investigators with the Major Crime Section believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The investigation is in its early stages and police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).