Suspect flees from police after uttering death threats, prompts 'code silver' at University Hospital

It was a tense night for police and hospital workers after Norfolk County man who fled from police after uttering death threats attended a London, Ont. hospital, prompting a code silver situation.

On Thursday at 11:32 p.m., OPP officers from Middlesex County, Oxford County and Elgin County were dispatched to Highway 401 after receiving a report of an individual who made threats against police.

Oxford County OPP officers observed the caller's vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 401 toward London and attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled the area.

A short time later, police located the suspect's vehicle at London’s University Hospital, and sought the assistance of London Police Service (LPS).

In a statement from London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), a code silver was called at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday. The hospital said they worked with London police and OPP to "ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and team members,” and the code silver was lifted at 2:45 a.m.

According to LHSC, a code silver is a planned response to ensure the safety of all health care workers, patients, and visitors at LHSC if there is a threat, attempt or active use of a weapon.

Police said the individual was located within the hospital by LPS and OPP members and was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old man from Norfolk County was charged with uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was held for bail.

LHSC added that recognizing a code silver can be a stressful and upsetting situation, and have therefore offered resources to support its team.

“We would like to thank our security team, staff, London Police Service, and the Ontario Provincial Police for ensuring the safety of our people and our patients,” the statement reads.