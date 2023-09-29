London

    • Suspect flees from police after uttering death threats, prompts 'code silver' at University Hospital

    A sign for the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital in London, Ont. is seen Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News) A sign for the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital in London, Ont. is seen Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

    It was a tense night for police and hospital workers after Norfolk County man who fled from police after uttering death threats attended a London, Ont. hospital, prompting a code silver situation.

    On Thursday at 11:32 p.m., OPP officers from Middlesex County, Oxford County and Elgin County were dispatched to Highway 401 after receiving a report of an individual who made threats against police.

    Oxford County OPP officers observed the caller's vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 401 toward London and attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop.

    Police said the suspect vehicle fled the area.

    A short time later, police located the suspect's vehicle at London’s University Hospital, and sought the assistance of London Police Service (LPS).

    In a statement from London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), a code silver was called at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday. The hospital said they worked with London police and OPP to "ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and team members,” and the code silver was lifted at 2:45 a.m.

    According to LHSC, a code silver is a planned response to ensure the safety of all health care workers, patients, and visitors at LHSC if there is a threat, attempt or active use of a weapon.

    Police said the individual was located within the hospital by LPS and OPP members and was taken into custody without incident.

    As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old man from Norfolk County was charged with uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm.

    The accused was held for bail.

    LHSC added that recognizing a code silver can be a stressful and upsetting situation, and have therefore offered resources to support its team.

    “We would like to thank our security team, staff, London Police Service, and the Ontario Provincial Police for ensuring the safety of our people and our patients,” the statement reads.

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Man tied to murder of Tupac arrested in Vegas: AP sources

    Las Vegas police have arrested a man in the deadly 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, a long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.

    Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

    For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News