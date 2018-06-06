Featured
Suspect charged after BMO robbed at Dundas and Wellington
BMO at Wellington and Dundas (Google)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 11:30AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 11:43AM EDT
London police have charged a 30-year-old man following a robbery at a downtown bank Wednesday.
Around 9:50 a.m., a man entered the BMO at Wellington and Dundas and demanded cash from a teller.
The robber claimed he had a weapon, but none was seen.
He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt. Police caught up with the suspect attempting to leave the City on a Greyhound bus.
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.
Contact police if you have any information.