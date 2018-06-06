

CTV London





London police have charged a 30-year-old man following a robbery at a downtown bank Wednesday.

Around 9:50 a.m., a man entered the BMO at Wellington and Dundas and demanded cash from a teller.

The robber claimed he had a weapon, but none was seen.

He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt. Police caught up with the suspect attempting to leave the City on a Greyhound bus.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.

Contact police if you have any information.