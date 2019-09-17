There has been an overwhelming response to a sunflower field near Forest, Ont. planted in honour of a young boy who lost his life to leukemia.

'Miracle Max's Minions' are sunflowers planted in memory of Max Rombouts, who died from the cancer at the age of two.

They were at their peak just a few weeks ago, and those stopping to take a photo were asked to make a donation.

And they generated $52,000 for causes Max's parents hope to see supported.

The field at 5023 Douglas Line was planted by local farmer Brian Schoonjans who thought of the idea as a way to support Max, and then his family when Max lost his battle with cancer.

Schoonjans says, "Max is a miracle and I knew it'd be big but I had no idea it'd be this big."

Max's parents Kevin and Jamie Rombouts have been overwhelmed by the response. Jamie says, "It's so heartwarming and it definitely fills our cup full of love."

While the acres of flowers have mostly gone to seed, the sunflower patch remains open to visitors until Sept. 22.