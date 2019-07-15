

CTV London





In an effort to protect new and young workers, the province has launched a 'Summer Safety Blitz' of targeted inspections.

Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton said in a press release, "New workers are three times more likely to be injured during their first month on the job...That's why we're doing this."

Officials say the inspections are starting after months of outreach to businesses by the Ministry of Labour to educate and bring them into compliance..

Inspectors are expected to focus on workplaces that are newly registered with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board and haven't had a proactive health and safety visit in the last five years.

Industries including retail, restaurant, food, beverage, hospitality and recreational services will be targeted.