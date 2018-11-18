

CTV London





An Exeter native, who spent time at News Talk 1290 CJBK and had a successful and long carreer at CTV Montreal, has died.

Tributes have been coming in - including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - about veteran sportcaster Randy Tieman, who passed away suddenly at age 64 on Friday.

He worked at CTV Montreal for 34 years as a reporter and anchor until 2017. He was known for his warmth, his good nature, his boisterous laugh and his iconic moustache.

"For decades, Randy Tieman invited viewers to share in his joy for sports - professional, amateur & everything in between," the Prime Minister wrote in a Tweet.

"His love of the game came straight from the heart, and Montrealers felt it. He’ll be deeply missed. My condolences to his family & everyone at @CTVMontreal."

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos also Tweeted about Tieman.

"Saddened to learn about the passing of Exter native Randy Tieman, a legendary Canadian sports journalist," the Tweet read.