

Scott Miller, CTV London





A vehicle that entered the Saugeen River Saturday evening has been found.

OPP Divers located the submerged SUV around 11am this morning. It was found in 20-25 feet of water about 1km upstream from where the vehicle entered the river.

Because the current is so strong, and it’s so difficult to reach through dense woods, the vehicle will stay in the water for the time being.

The vehicle entered the river near Ayton, Saturday afternoon around 4:15, following reports of a man driving erratically and at high speeds through town.

Police estimate the driver was travelling at 140-150 km/h when the vehicle entered the water.

At 5:30 Saturday night, the driver's body was pulled from the river.

He has been identified as Gregory Steven Glenn McTavish, 24, of Wingham.

A search by ground, water and air turned up nothing yesterday. Police say locals helped them narrow down some possible locations and spots where the vehicle might have got snagged.

An underwater search of the vehicle today found no other occupants or sign of any passengers. West Grey Police say they do not believe the vehicle was stolen.

They are currently treating the submerged vehicle as an isolated motor vehicle crash.