WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 70-year-old school bus driver has been charged with careless driving after a school bus rear-ended a car near Flesherton.

Two people were injured in the crash. The driver of the car and a passenger on the bus were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP say 16 people were on the bus at the time of the crash - the driver and 15 high school students.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday on Highway 10, south of Flesherton.

The school bus driver now faces charges, although OPP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.