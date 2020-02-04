Student injured, school bus driver charged in crash
Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 11:05AM EST
WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 70-year-old school bus driver has been charged with careless driving after a school bus rear-ended a car near Flesherton.
Two people were injured in the crash. The driver of the car and a passenger on the bus were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Grey Bruce OPP say 16 people were on the bus at the time of the crash - the driver and 15 high school students.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday on Highway 10, south of Flesherton.
The school bus driver now faces charges, although OPP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.