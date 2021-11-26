Stronger Together: Dad Club London

London, Ont. -

The local Dad Club was founded in 2013 by a couple of dads who were looking for support, as they ventured into their new roles as fathers.

Co-founder of Dad Club, Jeremy McCall, found there were limited resources available for new dads. McCall says the club supports dads and father figures in parenting life.

“Having a place to reach out, ask questions, and tell funny stories. We have events in person for dads and kids to strengthen their bonds and we have events for just dads. Dads are reluctant to admit fear or nervousness, or any sort of weakness or in a smaller social setting. Dad Club provides an outlet and a welcoming place to connect."

The pillars of Dad Club include support, education and networking. Their mission is to create the best, most prepared and confident dads or father figures.

The registered non-profit believesnot only in supporting its members, but giving back to the community, and have donated over $155,000 to charities in the region through various fundraisers.

McCall says it provides something different for everyone.

“For some guys it’s the chance to meet up with other guys a couple times a month, for other guys it’s a chance to help their kids to work on their social skills and experience things you might not be able to do on your own and just get outside your comfort zone and open up some doors.”

Dad Club has grown to over 1,300 members over the last eight years. There are no membership fees to join.

If you are interested in learning more you can connect with Dad Club on their website or on Facebook.