LONDON
London

    • Striking Western worker hit by driver: CUPE

    Workers at a CUPE rally for Western maintenance and trades workers, September 13, 2024 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Workers at a CUPE rally for Western maintenance and trades workers, September 13, 2024 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    Striking CUPE workers at Western University say one of their members was hit by a driver this morning.

    A union representative says someone driving a pick-up truck with heavily tinted windows rammed a member on Western Road, near Elborn College.

    The union says the injured person was taken to hospital with a head injury.

    CUPE-2361 represents grounds keepers, caretakers, and trades people at Western.

    Workers have been on strike since August 30.

