Striking Western worker hit by driver: CUPE

Striking CUPE workers at Western University say one of their members was hit by a driver this morning.

A union representative says someone driving a pick-up truck with heavily tinted windows rammed a member on Western Road, near Elborn College.

The union says the injured person was taken to hospital with a head injury.

CUPE-2361 represents grounds keepers, caretakers, and trades people at Western.

Workers have been on strike since August 30.