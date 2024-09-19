Striking Western worker hit by driver: CUPE
Striking CUPE workers at Western University say one of their members was hit by a driver this morning.
A union representative says someone driving a pick-up truck with heavily tinted windows rammed a member on Western Road, near Elborn College.
The union says the injured person was taken to hospital with a head injury.
CUPE-2361 represents grounds keepers, caretakers, and trades people at Western.
Workers have been on strike since August 30.
