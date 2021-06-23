Strathroy, Ont. woman charged in 2015 death of toddler
Nathaniel Wayne McLellan is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: The Nathaniel Wayne McLellan Memorial Page / Facebook)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 42-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Nathaniel McLellan.
The 15-month-old from North Middlesex died in a London, Ont. hospital on Oct. 31, 2015.
OPP Det.-Insp. Pete Liptrott said in a video posted to Twitter, "Members of the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, arrested a Strathroy resident following a joint investigation into the death of a 15-month-old child."
Meggin Van Hoof, 42, of Strathroy was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with manslaughter in the child's death.
Strathroy-Caradoc police chief Mark Campbell added, "Major cases such as child death investigations can have a major impact on all communities, especially small towns such as Strathroy-Caradoc...I encourage everyone to be a source of support during a challenging time."
Van Hoof was being held pending a court appearance in London Wednesday.