MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A traffic stop in Strathroy has led to two dozen charges for a 28-year-old local man.

Strathroy-Caradoc police say a loaded gun, other weapons and drugs were seized after the stop in the north end early Tuesday morning.

A suspicious vehicle was reportedly spotted just after 3 a.m. but when officers attempted to stop it the driver allegedly evaded police. The vehicle was soon located a short distance away.

Police say the driver was in breach of release conditions and was arrested after a confrontation with police.

The 28-year-old Strathroy man is now facing 24 charges, including, among others:

assault a peace officer with a weapon

resist arrest

flight from peace officer

possession of a loaded restricted firearm and numerous other firearms counts

five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

three counts of failing to comply with a release order x3.

He was being held in custody and will appear in court at a later date.