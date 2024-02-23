LONDON
London

    • Strathroy-Caradoc police investigating 'sudden death' at long-term care facility

    (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service) (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service)
    Share

    An investigation is underway following a sudden death at a long-term care facility, Strathroy-Caradoc police said on Thursday.

    According to the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service, police were contacted Thursday morning by a local long-term care facility regarding a sudden death.

    Police are conducting an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death, in conjunction with the Coroner’s Office.

    Police have since cleared the scene and the Criminal Investigations Division will continue with this investigation.

    There is no threat to public safety. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News