Strathroy-Caradoc police investigating 'sudden death' at long-term care facility

An investigation is underway following a sudden death at a long-term care facility, Strathroy-Caradoc police said on Thursday.

According to the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service, police were contacted Thursday morning by a local long-term care facility regarding a sudden death.

Police are conducting an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death, in conjunction with the Coroner’s Office.

Police have since cleared the scene and the Criminal Investigations Division will continue with this investigation.

There is no threat to public safety.