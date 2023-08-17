Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London man

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after police say they found a stolen vehicle and a can of bear spray in the east end of the city.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, London police located the vehicle in the area of Marmora and Nelson streets.

While in the area, officers say they saw a male exit a residence and attempt to enter the reported stolen vehicle.

The suspect was arrested. The man was searched, and a can of bear spray was located.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000; and,

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority unauthorized.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Sept. 25, in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.