Owen Sound Police are investigating after a stolen truck was driven into a shopping mall and an ATM was stolen.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 2005 GMC pickup truck was driven through the double set of doors leading to the food court.

Two people loaded the ATM into the truck and sped off.

The vehicle was found a short time later on fire behind a business on 20th Street East.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the morning from a home on the west side of the city.

The mall has considerable damage to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.