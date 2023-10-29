Staying safe this Halloween
Whether you’re out trick-or-treating, or gathering with friends to celebrate, the London Police Service wants everyone to have a safe Halloween.
They recommend following these tips.
DECORATIONS
Decorations can be a fun and exciting way to express yourself, but the wrong placement could come back to haunt you.
Ensure there are no obstacles on pathways leading up to your door step and ensure your lights are on for the safety of little trick-or-treaters.
Avoid using any open flames in your displays. Consider using LED candles this year to light up your jack-o’-lanterns instead.
COSTUMES
When choosing the perfect costume for Halloween, make safety your priority.
Costumes should fit properly to reduce the chance of tripping. Ensure your vision isn’t impacted by a mask, or opt to go with face paint instead.
If you’re spending Halloween night outdoors, consider wearing a light-coloured costume, or use reflective tape to be seen.
Costume props are fun, but they shouldn’t be a hazard to others. Ensure there are no sharp edges.
Police say adding a flashlight is a great way to complete the costume.
TREATS, NOT TRICKS
Parents should plan ahead for a safe Halloween night for their youngsters.
Young trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by an adult or older sibling, and follow a safe route the parents plan ahead of time.
Advise your little ones to always bring their candy home to be inspected before eating it. Parents should always go through treats to ensure there are no hazards. Throw away any open packages or homemade treats.
TRICK-OR-TREATING
Before heading out, remember:
- Walk, don’t run
- Stay on the sidewalks (If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left-hand side of the street facing traffic)
- Cross at marked cross walks
- Do not cut across lawns or take short-cuts to avoid obstacles and hazards
- Take masks off when walking from one house to the nex
- Do not talk to strangers or go into houses or unknown vehicles
- Only visit houses that are lit; and
-
Avoid animals you don’t know
DRIVE CAUTIOUSLY
On Halloween night, all motorists are asked to slow down, be observant, and always be prepared to stop for trick-or-treaters.
Always enter and exit driveways slowly and take extra care at intersections.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a UN agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
Wrong distance takes women's walk race athletes to mistaken record at Pan Am Games
Peru's Kimberly Garcia thought she set the world record in the women's 20 kilometers walk race at the Pan American Games. She later found out she didn't.
Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis reaches 43
The death toll from Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that battered the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco, has risen to 43, said Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado in a social media post.
King Charles III seeks to look ahead in a visit to Kenya. But he'll have history to contend with
King Charles III wants to look to the future when his state visit to Kenya starts on Tuesday. But first he will have to confront the past.
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized, police said.
Kitchener
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener for robbery involving firearm
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener shooting sends man to hospital
Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Kitchener that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested for possession of loaded shotgun
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man for possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.
-
COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot available to Ontario's general public as of Monday
Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.
-
Halloween safety tips and 'tricks'
Whether you’re out trick-or-treating, or gathering with friends to celebrate, police hope everyone can follow these safety tips.
Barrie
-
Elmvale creates its own 'Hockeyville' for weekend tournament
Elmvale has transformed itself into its very own Hockeyville this weekend for an annual tournament in the town.
-
Costumed animals for Halloween attract families to Midland area farm
Goats, llamas, dogs and cows put on their best spooky costumes this weekend at the Serenity Rising family farm.
-
Orillia OPP officer convicted of assaulting woman during arrest
An Orillia OPP officer has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm after choking and pinning a woman against cell bars during an arrest four years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Edward Dooley, convicted of killing 7-year-old son, gets full parole
A father convicted of killing his son in a horrific case of child abuse has been granted full parole and is set to be deported back to Jamaica on his release.
Ottawa
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain or snow late this evening, before it changes to snow overnight. Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow by Monday morning.
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse Centretown kitchen fire
A kitchen fire in an apartment building in Centretown forced residents out into the cold for some time early Sunday.
Toronto
-
How 'shrinkflation' is impacting Halloween candy this year
Trick-or-treaters are set to go door-to-door in Toronto in just a few days, but the size of Halloween candy may scare them.
-
COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot available to Ontario's general public as of Monday
Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.
-
CafeTO changes to be discussed at Toronto's executive committee meeting this week
When the City of Toronto made the CafeTO program permanent in January of this year, the decision came with a newly implemented $285 application fee that was accompanied by another permit fee based on the size of the outdoor patio space that worked out to $43.70 per square metre.
Montreal
-
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strikes still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
-
What's scarier than Halloween? Sky-high rents, say Montreal demonstrators
People in Montreal's Park-Ex neighbourhood hit the streets on Halloween weekend to protest something residents say is even scarier: a lack of affordable housing. "We don't want tenants to be ghosts in their own neighbourhood," said Amy Darwish.
-
Woman struck by bullet while sitting in car in northeast Montreal
A woman was rushed to hospital after she was struck by a bullet while sitting in a vehicle early Sunday morning in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood, police say.
Atlantic
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
-
Jen Powley honoured in celebration of life
A celebration of life honouring Jen Powley, a disability rights advocate and environmentalist, was held at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax on Saturday.
-
People displaced, fire fighters injured after Glace Bay, N.S. duplex fire
Three firefighters were injured in a N.S. duplex fire that displaced several tenants.
Winnipeg
-
Fire crews respond to two high-rise fires in downtown Winnipeg.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Saturday, responding to two high-rise building fires in the downtown area.
-
'Really, really crucial': U of M offers free legal clinic for Manitoba artists
The University of Manitoba has launched a free legal clinic specifically catering to artists across the province.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Calgary
-
Calgary Ukrainian community service recognizes First World War internment
A special service at a Ukrainian church in Calgary Saturday recognized a painful part of Canada's past, which was the country's first national internment.
-
Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks
Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.
-
Forge edge Cavalry 2-1 in OT thriller to defend CPL title
Tristan Borges and Forge FC followed the game plan down to the celebration part, to party like youngsters.
Edmonton
-
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community service recognizes First World War internment
A special service at a Ukrainian church in Calgary Saturday recognized a painful part of Canada's past, which was the country's first national internment.
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster gets $30M in pier fire settlement, seeks Indigenous collaboration on rebuilding
New Westminster city council will hold a workshop Monday to discuss the future of the city's riverfront, more than three years after a massive fire destroyed the former pier and much of the park surrounding it.
-
BC SPCA in need of volunteers for program that supports survivors of domestic violence
It can be difficult for survivors of domestic violence to leave an abusive environment, but it's even harder if they are worried about a beloved pet.
-
Large police presence expected as Halloween crowds descend on downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police say party-goers can expect to see a lot of officers in the downtown core in anticipation of thousands of costumed revellers celebrating Halloween.