Staying safe this Halloween

Whether you’re out trick-or-treating, or gathering with friends to celebrate, the London Police Service wants everyone to have a safe Halloween.

They recommend following these tips.



DECORATIONS

Decorations can be a fun and exciting way to express yourself, but the wrong placement could come back to haunt you.

Ensure there are no obstacles on pathways leading up to your door step and ensure your lights are on for the safety of little trick-or-treaters.

Avoid using any open flames in your displays. Consider using LED candles this year to light up your jack-o’-lanterns instead.

COSTUMES

When choosing the perfect costume for Halloween, make safety your priority.

Costumes should fit properly to reduce the chance of tripping. Ensure your vision isn’t impacted by a mask, or opt to go with face paint instead.

If you’re spending Halloween night outdoors, consider wearing a light-coloured costume, or use reflective tape to be seen.

Costume props are fun, but they shouldn’t be a hazard to others. Ensure there are no sharp edges.

Police say adding a flashlight is a great way to complete the costume.

TREATS, NOT TRICKS

Parents should plan ahead for a safe Halloween night for their youngsters.

Young trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by an adult or older sibling, and follow a safe route the parents plan ahead of time.

Advise your little ones to always bring their candy home to be inspected before eating it. Parents should always go through treats to ensure there are no hazards. Throw away any open packages or homemade treats.

TRICK-OR-TREATING

Before heading out, remember:

Walk, don’t run

Stay on the sidewalks (If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left-hand side of the street facing traffic)

Cross at marked cross walks

Do not cut across lawns or take short-cuts to avoid obstacles and hazards

Take masks off when walking from one house to the nex

Do not talk to strangers or go into houses or unknown vehicles

Only visit houses that are lit; and

Avoid animals you don’t know



DRIVE CAUTIOUSLY

On Halloween night, all motorists are asked to slow down, be observant, and always be prepared to stop for trick-or-treaters.

Always enter and exit driveways slowly and take extra care at intersections.