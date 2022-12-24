'Stay home': Highway 402, section of Highway 401 remain closed on Saturday

A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, Middlesex County OPP confirmed late Saturday morning that Highway 402 from London to Sarnia remains closed.

Police said “continued reduced visibility and drifting snow on all roads” are hindering the opening of the highway.

OPP ask the public to stay at home if travel isn’t necessary.

If motorists had to abandon their car due to the inclement weather and are looking for it, police said people can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to learn more.

Road conditions in Grey, Bruce, Perth and Huron counties

Looking ahead north of London, Midwestern Ontario was particularly battered by Friday’s winter storm, and OPP said things aren’t looking better anytime soon.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, since midnight police have responded to more than 160 collisions across West Region.

All roads in Grey, Bruce and Perth counties remain closed are of late Saturday morning.

Highway 401 is closed between Tilbury and Putnam Road.

Highway 402 from Oil Heritage Road to Highway 401 also remains closed.

For the lastest traffic updates, you can visit the Ontario 511 website.