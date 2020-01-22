LONDON, ONT -- In front of a crowd of roughly 1,200 business leaders London Mayor Ed Holder used his second State of the City Address to highlight efforts around employment and announced a plan to replace London’s city buses with an all-electric fleet.

Those looking for a flashy announcement to sink their teeth into were instead met with a measured update on his speech from 2019.

Last year Holder highlighted three areas to focus on: Jobs, Transportation, and London’s Most Vulnerable.

Holder began his speech by thanking outgoing City Manager Martin Hayward for his years of service to the City. Hayward who worked his way through the ranks over a storied career worked his last day on Tuesday.

From there Holder turned his attention to the three areas he outlined in the previous year.

When it came to jobs Holder noted that London ranked “dead last” in comparable cities when it came to Londoners in their prime working years that did not have a job and were not looking for jobs.

“One year later, I am proud to say that is no longer the case,” said Holder.

STATE OF THE CITY: @LdnOntMayor finishes laying out his plan for year two and beyond including a full electric @LTCLdnOnt bus fleet. Loud applause. My full rundown of the speech (plus reaction) posted soon at https://t.co/3GRMzDL0Dm and watch my story at 6pm on @CTVLondon #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/orKjnaYbQL — Daryl Newcombe (@DNewcombeCTV) January 22, 2020

In his address Holder noted that London added 7,700 net new jobs in the past year. He touched upon the development of the new home of Maple Leaf Foods slated to open next year.

Holder did note that there is more work to be done after recent announcements of closures of Summit Foods and Ikea’s pick-up point location.

From there he pivoted into transportation. In 2019 the mayor challenged council to present a list of transportation projects in 60 days to submit for funding.

Holder celebrated council in meeting that challenge.

“We secured funding for the single largest infrastructure project in London’s history,” said Holder on a set of 10 transportation projects approved for funding, including the pared down version of Bus Rapid Transit.

From there Holder turned his attention to his third area of focus: London’s Most Vulnerable.

Holder touched upon issues of housing, safety, and the 69 actions highlighted in the Core Area Action Plan.

As Holder neared the end of his speech he talked about the need to address environmental concerns and savings for council.

“Did you know that as of right now, as a city, we are literally burning 7.3-million dollars a year?” said Holder referencing the LTC’s diesel fleet of buses.

“That is why I am announcing today my goal that London will become the first major city in Canada to have a zero-emissions public transit fleet of buses. We will do this by moving away from diesel to a fully electrified fleet.”

Holder closed out his second State of the City address by focusing on community.

Talking about the now infamous Woodman Avenue explosion Holder noted that the city came together in a way that was truly remarkable.

“As you know there was no loss of life, only a community brought to life,” said Holder.

