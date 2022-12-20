State of emergency declared by Oneida First Nations of the Thames

A state of emergency has been declared at the Oneida Nation of the Thames because the community’s primary source of water has reached an all time low.

According to a statement, the severe weather conditions have impacted the water tower at Oneida and officials don’t believe it will refill to the necessary level without conservation efforts from the community.

“We have unfortunately been left with no choice but to order all non-essential use of water to cease and to put water conservation measures in place.” said Chief Todd Cornelius.

On Sunday, the Oneida Emergency Control Group met with representatives from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Emergency Management Ontario, Public Safety Canada, the City of London, Middlesex County, and the Ministry of Natural Resources to assess the issue and how short-term relief can come to the community. This includes daily water delivery from a private water company from Kitchener.

“Our community is in crisis. Canada is taking a reactive approach and we cannot fix this alone. The daily cost of $20,000 for a short-term solution comes from Canadian taxpayers. Everyone should be angry at this unnecessary situation.” said Cornelius.

A boil water advisory has been in effect on the Oneida Public Water System since September 2019 and became long term in September 2020. The advisory affects 546 homes and 22 community buildings.

According to officials, the situation is being monitored daily and will continue until water levels are replenished to a safe level.