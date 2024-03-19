LONDON
London

    • 'Standoff' in south London, two people in custody

    Two people have been taken into custody during a police presence in south London on March 19, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Two people have been taken into custody during a police presence in south London on March 19, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    Share

    Police have guns drawn and the Emergency Response Team is engaged in a standoff at a home on Kinnear Crescent in south London

    Police could be heard over the loud speaker telling someone believed to be inside the home to, “Come to the front door with nothing in your hands. This is the easiest way. We will be executing a criminal code search warrant.”

    Neighbours told CTV News this activity is not surprising and referred to the home as “the drug house.”

    Another neighbour joked, “The door is probably still broken from the last time they kicked it in.”

    In a statement to CTV News, police said the activity is in relation to an ongoing investigation and two people have already been taken into custody. 

    Police also arrested two people from the same home on Kinnear Crescent on March 14 around 11:45 a.m. where officers seized cocaine, dilaudid pills, fentanyl, Canadian currency and a stolen car.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Photo shows deep inside a melted Fukushima reactor

    Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News