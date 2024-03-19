'Standoff' in south London, two people in custody

Police have guns drawn and the Emergency Response Team is engaged in a standoff at a home on Kinnear Crescent in south London

Police could be heard over the loud speaker telling someone believed to be inside the home to, “Come to the front door with nothing in your hands. This is the easiest way. We will be executing a criminal code search warrant.”

Neighbours told CTV News this activity is not surprising and referred to the home as “the drug house.”

Another neighbour joked, “The door is probably still broken from the last time they kicked it in.”

In a statement to CTV News, police said the activity is in relation to an ongoing investigation and two people have already been taken into custody.

Police also arrested two people from the same home on Kinnear Crescent on March 14 around 11:45 a.m. where officers seized cocaine, dilaudid pills, fentanyl, Canadian currency and a stolen car.