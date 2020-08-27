LONDON, ONT. -- The Avon Maitland District School Board says all of its students will be in class by September 17, following a staggered start.

The board says its pre-registration process is now closed and staff members are working on final details about the return to school in Huron and Perth Counties.

It says time pressure means the staggered start is necessary.

“This decision was not made lightly and was made with student safety as a priority,” a news release from the AMDSB says.

It says time is need to: transition vulnerable students into school; ensure the most up-to-date health and safety guidelines in place for students and staff; teach new school health and safety routines to small groups of students; re-allocate staff and allow them time to prepare for new assignments; finalize plans for two remote (online) learning schools (elementary and secondary); allow bus operators to adjust routes to accommodate students who have selected face to face learning.

Currently there are about nine per cent of students opting for full remote learning, according to the board, and those families will hear directly from the online team about details. Anyone with questions is asked to send an email to covidpre-registration@ed.amdsb.ca.

The board says during the week of September 8, invitations for an early orientation for students with special needs, vulnerable students or those who may require a more supported entry, will be made by individual schools.

During the week of September 14, all other students will be part of a staggered entry plan to enable a slow introduction to the new health and safety protocols.

“It is very important that students understand the new routines that are being implemented. We anticipate that they will feel more comfortable if they can learn about these details in smaller groups,” says director of education for the board, Dr. Lisa Walsh.

The schedule will include:

Monday, September 14: Only students with last names beginning with A-G will attend

Tuesday, September 15: Only students with last names beginning with H-N will attend

Wednesday, September 16: Only students with last names beginning with O-Z will attend

Thursday, September 17: All students begin daily attendance.

Students enrolled in remote (online) learning will begin Thursday, September 17.

Kindergarten students will begin their staggered start on September 14 as well. The details are:

Monday, September 14: JK interviews

Tuesday, September 15: SK students attend

Wednesday, September 16: SK and half of the JK students attend

Thursday, September 17: All students begin daily attendance.

The board is also releasing its back to school plan that includes the majority of the details for the students returning in person or online to the remote learning option.

This plan contains up to date details and will be updated when new information becomes available, ADMSB says.

Families will receive full details about their child’s first day (start/end times, entry/exit doors, etc.) directly from their school.

To keep up to date on back to school planning, visit here.