LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a 35-year-old St. Thomas woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue South on Friday.

A 23-year-old St. Thomas man is charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death and blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg in 100 ml of blood. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Highbury between Manning Drive and Glanworth Drive at about 5:20 p.m.

The head-on collision took place in the southbound lanes of Highbury.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says two fire stations responded, as well as a tanker.

One vehicle was engulfed upon arrival, he says. Water from the engine and tanker were used to cool the vehicle.

Several people who came upon the scene tried to help.

Rebecca Blackmore posted on the CTV London Facebook page that so many people, including her boyfriend, worked to try to pull the person out of the vehicle but couldn’t.

"I am so sorry for everyone who had to witness this today & so, so sorry to the driver. Everyone tried so hard to save you. Rest in sweetest peace," she wrote.

Jenna Haviland also posted: "My mother-in-law was one of the people who tried to help the woman out. We just got back from the accident scene. We had to pick up her car because she was such a wreck she couldn't drive herself home after."

"Yes, it was so horrible,” says Cindy Jones, whose son was also at the scene.

"My son is having a difficult time. He was trying to help getting her out. He said that the steering wheel and column was right against her. She said she couldn’t move (her) leg."

Jones would like to see vehicles carry extinguishers. “I want to say something - everyone should buy a fire extinguishers for (their) vehicle. Could have made a difference. Her vehicle was pretty much gone by the time anyone showed up.”

The husband of the deceased woman, Cindy Devine, posted on Facebook asking for prayers for his family.

Highbury between Glanworth Drive and Manning Drive was closed for several hours.