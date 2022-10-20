St. Thomas set to have first hospice facility in Elgin County

Without hospice care in Elgin County, people in need of end-of-life care have struggled to find the health care they need close by.

Hospice of Elgin, a charitable organization, which is sponsored by St. Joseph's Healthcare is fundraising to help build a new hospice facility in St. Thomas by the spring of 2024. The hospice will provide around-the-clock end-of-life care to those in the facility and people at home.

“Here in Elgin County, in St. Thomas we got to do better,” said Laura Sherwood, the director of Hospice partnerships. “We need to provide passionate care for people to live, work, and also spend their final moments here.”

Sherwood said their partners are hoping to start construction by spring 2023. Once the facility is operating locals will have access to both hospice and a palliative care clinic which is not currently offered in the area.

“The goal is to not have people come to hospice that's just there when people don’t have the support in their home,” said Sherwood.

“I’ve noticed over the years with several patients who die and it’s not always in ideal conditions, it’s in hospital, rooms are kind of sterile, maybe one or two chairs just not ideal for family members as well,” said John Hofhuis, a retired physician from Port Stanley who is helping fundraise for the project.

Hofhuis said his late wife inspired him to advocate for better conditions for those in need of hospice care.

“My wife developed cancer back in 2010 and she died because of it. It just reinforced to me more and more again we need something better,” he said.

The $13 million campaign will allow for enough funding to create the 16,000 square-foot building. In 2019, the province announced $1.6 million in capital funding.

The building will be located at 2 South Edgeware Road in St. Thomas and is set to overlook Waterworks Park.

According to Sherwood, the facility will include 10 suites, a palliative care clinic, a spiritual care space for all faiths as well as a grief and bereavement centre.

On Thursday Doug Tarry Homes provided a $500,000 cheque in support of the new build.

“We are incredibly grateful this is a significant gift for our campaign and in this community as well," she said.

Hospice of Elin is hoping to support 500 families within their first year, while providing around-the-clock end-of-life care to those in hospice and people at home.

“This service is long overdue, families are often left without resources,” said Dr. Bob Jones who is the campaign chair.

With a passion for helping people through all stages of life, Jones ran a general practice for 45 years in Elgin County.

“We had many efforts over the years to bring a hospice to Elgin and now finally that dream is coming true.”