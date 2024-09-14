St. Thomas police respond to two shoplifting incidents the same day

A pair of shoplifting incidents on Friday kept St. Thomas police busy.

On Friday morning, police say that an east end business reported a female shoplifter that had taken things from the store on Thursday. Security footage helped officers to identify the woman, and a warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old St. Thomas resident, who has been charged with theft under $5000.

On Friday afternoon, a north end business reported a man that had shoplifted from their store. Police say that surveillance footage provided to them showed the man, as well as the potential vehicle that he was a passenger in. Police are still investigating this incident.