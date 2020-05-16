ST. THOMAS, ON -- St. Thomas Police are investigating a serious crash that happened just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Sunset Drive, south of Wilson Avenue in St. Thomas.

Witnesses say a woman in a red vehicle heading south out of the cemetery allegedly went straight across rather than turning, hitting a black vehicle and a motorcycle.

When emergency crews arrived, the driver of the motorcycle was unresponsive.

Police have not confirmed details at this time other than requesting people stay away from the area of Sunset Road and Wilson Avenue between Shaw Valley Drive and Elm Street.

More to come.