St. Thomas police lay arson charges following apartment complex explosion
A 41-year-old man is facing multiple charges on Monday, including arson, after an explosion at an affordable housing complex left dozens of residents displaced.
According to the St. Thomas Police Service, an arrest has been made and charges have been laid following an explosion at 16 Queen St. in St. Thomas on Jan. 26.
As a result of the investigation, St. Thomas police have charged a 41-year-old St. Thomas resident with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Two counts possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Arson – damage to property
- Arson – disregard for human life
Dozens of residents were temporarily displaced from their homes after an explosion occurred just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the city’s newest affordable housing building, which opened less than six months ago.
Emergency crews are on scene of an apparent explosion on Queen Street in St. Thomas, Ont. on Jan. 26, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Resident Daniel Porter said the explosion was enough to lift his floor up a couple of inches.
"It sounded like a small hand grenade went off below us," said Porter who lives on the fourth floor.
Speaking to CTV News London the day after the explosion, St. Thomas Chief Fire Inspector Kim Destun said the cause of the blast was "improper use of compressed gas."
The explosion occurred in unit 203 of the building, and subsequently caused extensive damage to units 202, 203 and 204, as well as an adjacent closet.
As a result, the city issued an Order to Remedy Unsafe Building note and an Order to Prohibit Occupancy note, leading to the temporary displacement of 45 residents.
The side of the building at 16 Queen St. in St. Thomas, Ont. is bowed after an explosion in a second-floor unit. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)"In the unit that it occurred in, it had blown the walls kind of about five inches out and into impacted the apartments on either side of it as well," said Destun. "It had blown doors in and moved structurally stuff around."
The building must first be inspected, so it is unclear when residents will be allowed back into their homes.
"That’s 45 potential people that were homeless before that or are now thinking that they're homeless again," said resident David Thiessen. "It's quite an effect, and a lot of people are emotionally upset."
As of Monday afternoon, a search warrant had been requested and St. Thomas police remain on Queen Street as the Fire Marshal continues to investigate.
— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale and Sean Irvine
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flair Airlines owes feds $67 million in unpaid taxes, prompting seizure order
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.
MPs vow action on grocery and housing prices, carbon tax as 2024 House sitting begins
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns around grocery and housing costs, as conversation about the carbon tax bubbled up when the House of Commons opened for its first sitting day of 2024.
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Researchers report first sighting of newborn great white shark
Drone footage shot off the coast of Southern California may have revealed the first ever glimpse of a newborn great white shark in the wild.
Webb telescope captures 'stunning' images of 19 spiral galaxies
A batch of newly released images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope show in remarkable detail 19 spiral galaxies residing relatively near our Milky Way, offering new clues on star formation as well as galactic structure and evolution.
Canada's industry minister 'disappointed' in grocers' cost stabilization measures
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he's 'disappointed' in the lack of transparency Canadian grocery store giants have offered so far when it comes to tackling food inflation. He's sending a letter to Canada's Commissioner of Competition to express his dissatisfaction.
Prisoners in the U.S. are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Family doctor shortage growing in Kitchener
New numbers show 2.3 million people across Ontario don't have a family doctor.
-
Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark
Sonny’s Restaurant, the iconic Waterloo landmark which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
-
Humane society seeking homes for nine puppies
The humane society is looking for permanent homes for nine mixed breed puppies currently in foster care.
Windsor
-
Transit Windsor workers give strike notice
Transit Windsor workers have issued a strike notice for 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.
-
Teen driver charged with stunt driving
An 18-year-old driver from Leamington is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped by Essex OPP.
-
Cleanup underway after fuel tanker overturned in Lakeshore
According to police, minor injuries are reported and the Ministry of the Environment has been called in to help with cleanup of a fuel spill.
Barrie
-
Barrie man among 2018 World Junior Hockey Team players named in sexual assault investigation
A Barrie man named in a sexual assault case involving five members of Canada's 2018 World Junior Hockey Team surrendered to London, Ont. police on Sunday with his lawyer at his side.
-
2 people found sleeping in car in Midland parking lot charged
A driver and his passenger found asleep in a vehicle in a Midland parking lot face charges after a suspicious vehicle complaint launched police into an impaired investigation.
-
Police searching for suspect after alleged robbery in Barrie plaza
A victim was reportedly robbed Sunday night in the parking lot of a Barrie plaza at Grove Street East and Johnson Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash
A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.
-
Search continues for missing Sudbury city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
-
Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
Ottawa
-
One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
-
Restaurant focusing on Chinese/Asian cuisine to open in former Rideau Street McDonald's spot
A restaurant focusing on Asian cuisine will soon open at 99 Rideau Street, taking over the location of the infamous McDonald's restaurant.
-
Katasa Group developer bails on pledged $300k donation to City of Ottawa
Gatineau-based developer Katasa Group says it no longer wants to donate the pledged $300,000 to Ottawa’s Capital Ward, citing concern over council's motives.
Toronto
-
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
-
Leon's plans to build residential units on 40-acre plot of land in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Peel police release video of 'smash-and-grab' robbery at Brampton, Ont. mall
New surveillance video shows the moment a Brampton, Ont. jewelry story was ransacked by hammer-wielding suspects in what police are calling a “smash-and-grab” style robbery last month.
Montreal
-
Ceremony honours memory of those killed in 2017 Quebec City mosque attack
The president of the Quebec City mosque where six worshippers were killed and five others seriously wounded in a 2017 attack says he sees a similar climate today to the one that preceded the massacre.
-
'Significant damage' found at Montreal Olympic Park esplanade: engineering report
In addition to repairing the 20-odd thousand holes in the Olympic Stadium roof and the 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the Big O, the Montreal Olympic Park Esplanade is also in dire need of repair.
-
Mayors have donated nearly $100,000 to CAQ election fund since 2021
Quebec mayors donated nearly $100,000 to the CAQ election fund between 2021 and 2023, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
Atlantic
-
N.S. proposes taking on $117 million of utility's fuel costs to reduce rate hike
The Nova Scotia government says it intends to take on $117 million of the provincial power utility's fuel costs in order to reduce the burden on ratepayers.
-
Snowy start to the week in Nova Scotia, schools across the province closed
It's expected that snow will continue to fall in parts of Nova Scotia until Monday afternoon after a winter storm moved into the region Sunday night.
-
Fredericton’s only synagogue considering security measures after weekend vandalism
A synagogue in Fredericton is considering security measures after it was vandalized over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in historic Manitoba homicide
A Vancouver man has been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.
-
Winnipeg police looking for video footage after woman hit by car
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for video footage after a woman was hit by a car on Friday night on Pembina Highway.
-
Transit union against potential plan to remove greetings, messages from Winnipeg buses
The president of Winnipeg’s transit union said he does not support the city’s potential plan to remove greetings and messages from transit buses.
Calgary
-
Trans Mountain expansion runs into 'technical issues,' completion delay possible
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is facing delay yet again.
-
'Extremely worried': Former-Calgarian civilian journalist missing in Gaza more than a week
The Muslim Council of Calgary (MCC) is calling on the Government of Canada to help locate a former Calgarian reported missing in Gaza.
-
Here's how Calgary's proposed residential rezoning plan would affect your property
The City of Calgary is looking for public input on its proposed rezoning plan that would see communities re-designated to allow for higher-density housing.
Edmonton
-
Epcor issues mandatory ban on non-essential water use
Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use for the Edmonton-area on Monday as a result of an issue at a treatment plant.
-
Court dismisses appeal filed by trucker convicted of 2011 killing of Cindy Gladue
An Ontario truck driver who petitioned for a new trial after he was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of an Indigenous woman has had his appeal dismissed.
-
500-pound taxidermied polar bear stolen north of Edmonton
Last August, two taxidermied racoons were also stolen from the same resort, police added.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heli-skiing company names pilot killed in crash
The pilot of the helicopter that went down in the remote backcountry outside Terrace, B.C., last Monday has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the crash.
-
B.C. helicopter crash death toll rises to 4 after ski guide dies
A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.
-
Lawyers urge B.C. Supreme Court to approve iPhone class-action settlement
A lawyer for a group of Apple iPhone users whose devices allegedly slowed down after software updates says consumers would receive between $17.50 and $150 under a settlement agreement negotiated in a Canadian class-action lawsuit.