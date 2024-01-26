'It sounded like a small hand grenade': Residents react to explosion at St. Thomas apartment building

An apparent explosion at an apartment building in St. Thomas, Ont. has displaced dozens of people early Friday evening.

There are few details at this point, there has been an apparent explosion at a Queen Street apartment building.

According to resident Daniel Porter, it sounded like "a small hand grenade."

No fire has been reported, but Fire Inspector Kim Destun confirmed to CTV News London that 45 people will spend the night elsewhere, with social services assisting.

There were no reported injuries.

The explosion rocked the second floor of a unit in the building.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear at this time.

Police are investigating.

— With files from CTV News London’s Sean Irvine

An apparent explosion rocked an apartment building on Queen Street in St. Thomas, Ont. on Jan. 26, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)