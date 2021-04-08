ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- Saturday’s air display in St. Thomas has been postponed following the province-wide stay-at-home order.

A day after organizers expressed confidence in the event, the decision was made to postpone the event until May 15.

A board meeting was held Wednesday to decide on the possible postponement and the decision was released on Thursday.

Organizers say the health and safety of pilots, volunteers and general public were what prompted the decision.

A statement reads, "While we remain confident that the ‘salute’ is a safe event for all involved, it would be a disservice to the essential workers that we are honouring if we were to proceed with the event during a stay-at-home order."

With a province-wide stay-at-home order, the ‘AirFest Salute to All Essential Workers’ had been a rare exception in a world of cancellations.

The event, when it happens, is to feature local, regional and select military planes flying over the city.